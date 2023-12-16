Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Down 2.5%

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.02. 19,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 663,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.