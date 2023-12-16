Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.06

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.02, with a volume of 39584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ryder System by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryder System by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

