Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.06

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.02, with a volume of 39584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.