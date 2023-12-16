Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 20,500 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. 7,666,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

