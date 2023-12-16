Rye Brook Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

