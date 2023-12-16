Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,110 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $60,211.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919,714 shares in the company, valued at $42,773,810.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,358.52.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASA opened at $15.23 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.