Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.01 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

