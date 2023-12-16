Sage Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

