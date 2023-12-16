Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $261.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,589,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

