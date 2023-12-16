Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen Sells 270,325 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samsara Stock Down 4.6 %

IOT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 9,636,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,667. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $4,019,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 26.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

