Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $475.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

