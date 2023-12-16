Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Sappi Stock Performance
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
