Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.10. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

