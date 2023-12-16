Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.60

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.35 ($0.66), with a volume of 202333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.75).
Sareum Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total value of £28,742.82 ($36,081.87). Company insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.
Sareum Company Profile
Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes TYK2/JAK1 kinase, which is in preclinical stage; Checkpoint Kinase 1, which has completed clinical phase II; and FLT3+Aurora kinase, which is in preclinical stage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sareum
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.