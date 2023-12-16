Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.60

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.35 ($0.66), with a volume of 202333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.75).

Sareum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72), for a total value of £28,742.82 ($36,081.87). Company insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes TYK2/JAK1 kinase, which is in preclinical stage; Checkpoint Kinase 1, which has completed clinical phase II; and FLT3+Aurora kinase, which is in preclinical stage.

