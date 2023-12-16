Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $19.04. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 167,136 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

