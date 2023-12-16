Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 10.5%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.67. Approximately 133,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 916,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

