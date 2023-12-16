Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 30,283 shares.The stock last traded at $60.33 and had previously closed at $59.72.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $560.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

