Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 578,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

