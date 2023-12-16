Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 853.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 11.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.40% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 1,068,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,354. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

