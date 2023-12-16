Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $35.94. 4,036,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

