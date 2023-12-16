Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 567,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

