Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Trimmed by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 4,036,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

