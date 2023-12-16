Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 425,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

