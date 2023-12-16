Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Stake Decreased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 2.10% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.