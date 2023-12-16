Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

