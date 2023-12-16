Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

