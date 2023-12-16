Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHV traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. 474,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.