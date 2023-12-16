Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 474,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,161. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

