Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.04.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

