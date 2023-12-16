Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 364,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

