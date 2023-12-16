Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 970,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,644. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

