Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Reduced by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 970,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,644. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

