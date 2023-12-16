Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $75.45. 4,914,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

