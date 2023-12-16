Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Flower City Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,115. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

