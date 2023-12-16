Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 287,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 2,025,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

