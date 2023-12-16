Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.