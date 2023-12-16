Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,657. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

