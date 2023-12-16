Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,599,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,657. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

