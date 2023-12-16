Scott A. Everson Buys 1,482 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Everson purchased 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $17,146.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. United Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

