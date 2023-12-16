Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.35.

SES opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$9.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

