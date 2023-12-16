Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Tesla by 3.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

