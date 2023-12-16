Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

