Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 150,582 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,803,972.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,054 shares in the company, valued at $38,648,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $719,799.72.

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $213,051.34.

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Semrush Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 492,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.50. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 92.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,018.8% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 292,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

