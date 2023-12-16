Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Semrush will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $719,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,092,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,535.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $719,799.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,092,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,535.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,961 in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Semrush by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 2,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 292,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.