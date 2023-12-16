Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

