Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,598 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.64. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

