Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,437.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,312.00 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,486.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,492.35.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

