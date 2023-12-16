Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.9% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 33.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

