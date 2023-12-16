Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

ATR stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

