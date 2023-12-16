Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 4.0 %

ZION opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.