Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 606 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $206.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.26. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

